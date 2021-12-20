StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Savannah Energy said it expected to publish an admission document for the restoration of trading of its shares on AIM on around Wednesday.

The admission document would be posted in respect of the company's recently announced Exxon and Petronas acquisitions.

Acquisition on or around 22 December 2021, following which point the Company will seek restoration to trading on AIM of its ordinary shares.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com