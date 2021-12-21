AGM / EGM
22/12/2021 Parkmead Group (The) PLC (PMG)
22/12/2021 Revolution Bars Group PLC (RBG)
22/12/2021 Serabi Gold PLC (SRB)
22/12/2021 Dotdigital Group PLC (DOTD)
22/12/2021 Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited (MPO)
22/12/2021 Dolphin Capital Investors Ltd (DCI)
23/12/2021 Orosur Mining INC (OMI)
23/12/2021 Rambler Metals & Mining PLC (RMM)
23/12/2021 Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd (BXP)
23/12/2021 Yew Grove Reit Plc (YEW)
24/12/2021 Abingdon Health PLC (ABDX)
24/12/2021 Origo Partners PLC (OPP)
29/12/2021 (WCAT)
29/12/2021 Bezant Resources PLC (BZT)
29/12/2021 Jubilee Metals Group PLC (JLP)
29/12/2021 7Digital Group PLC (7DIG)
29/12/2021 Directa Plus PLC (DCTA)
29/12/2021 Proton Motor Power Systems PLC (PPS)
Ex-Dividend
22/12/2021 London Finance & Investment Group PLC (LFI)
23/12/2021 Aberdeen Diversified Income And Growth Trust PLC (ADIG)
23/12/2021 Halma PLC (HLMA)
23/12/2021 Polar Capital Holdings PLC (POLR)
23/12/2021 Evraz PLC (EVR)
23/12/2021 Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust PLC (SERE)
23/12/2021 Dfs Furniture PLC (DFS)
23/12/2021 Alliance Pharma PLC (APH)
23/12/2021 Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust PLC (ASEI)
23/12/2021 British American Tobacco PLC (BATS)
23/12/2021 Topps Tiles PLC (TPT)
23/12/2021 Mercantile Investment Trust (The) PLC (MRC)
24/12/2021 Frp Advisory Group PLC (FRP)
24/12/2021 Blackrock World Mining Trust PLC (BRWM)
24/12/2021 Honeycomb Investment Trust PLC (HONY)
24/12/2021 Kainos Group PLC (KNOS)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com