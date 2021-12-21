StockMarketWire.com - Investment manager Schroders said it had agreed to acquire 75% of renewable infrastructure manager Greencoat Capital for up to £478 million.
The deal included an initial payment of £358 million and an earn-out capped at £120 million.
The earn-out was payable three years after the deal's completion and subject revenue targets and the continued employment of the senior management team in the Greencoat business.
Greencoat had £6.7 billion of assets under management at 30 November.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
