Investment manager Schroders said it had agreed to acquire 75% of renewable infrastructure manager Greencoat Capital for up to £478 million.

The deal included an initial payment of £358 million and an earn-out capped at £120 million.

The earn-out was payable three years after the deal's completion and subject revenue targets and the continued employment of the senior management team in the Greencoat business.

Greencoat had £6.7 billion of assets under management at 30 November.


