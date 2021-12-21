StockMarketWire.com - Bingo and casino company The Rank Group said it had appointed Richard Harris as its chief financial officer, affective from the start of May.

Harris was joining the company from London estate agency Foxtons, where he had been CFO since June 2019.

As announced on 17 November, finance director Simon Hay would become interim CFO from 1 January 2022 and continue in that role until Harries came aboard.


