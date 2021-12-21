StockMarketWire.com - Online wine retailer Naked Wines said it had commenced shipments to customers in the US state of Alabama, increasing its US distribution to 43 states and the District of Columbia.

'The addition of Alabama to Naked Wines' footprint, following regulatory change to provide licenses to out-of-state shippers, is the latest expansion of service for the US's largest direct-to-consumer wine business,' the company said.


