StockMarketWire.com - Antenna group MTI Wireless Edge said it had won a $3.1 million order, marking the largest order to date for its St. Petersburg office.
The order would be delivered over an 18-month period commencing in the second half of 2022.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.