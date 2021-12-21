StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Tungsten West posted a first-half loss as it continued to develop the Hemerdon mine in southwest England.
Pre-tax losses for the six months through September amounted to £5.0 million, compared to year-on-year losses of £3.6 million.
The company listed on AIM in October, having raised £39 million in an initial public offering.
'Funds raised place the company in a strong financial position to bring Hemerdon back into production,' it said on Tuesday.
Front-end engineering and design for the project had been completed, with detailed design underway.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.