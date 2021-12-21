StockMarketWire.com - Digital transformation services group Silverbullet Data said it had entered into a further 'significant' agency contract with Australia's Nunn Media.
Silverbullet Data said Nunn Media was the largest independent media and marketing agency in Australia , managing in excess of A$300 million of media billings annually and servicing more than 200 clients.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
