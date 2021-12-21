StockMarketWire.com - Immunodiagnostics group Oncimmune said it had signed further commercial contracts within its ImmunoInsights pharma services business.
The company said it had signed a commercial contract with a 'leading global pharmaceutical company' to provide autoantibody biomarker services.
A second contract had been agreed and was expected to be signed in the next few days.
'Both programmes are scheduled to complete and be invoiced by the end of the 2022 financial year and the company expects these programmes to lead to follow-on studies,' Oncimmune said.
The company said it also had signed a commercial collaboration agreement with The European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer.
In addition, it was in the final stages of agreeing two new collaborations with US-based academic institutes.
