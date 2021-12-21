StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca said its drug to treat myasthenia gravis had been accepted for priority review by the US Food and Drug Administration.
'Nyasthenia gravis is a rare, debilitating, chronic, autoimmune neuromuscular disease that leads to a loss of muscle function and severe weakness,' the company said.
The FDA set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act date during the second quarter of 2022, following use of a rare disease priority review voucher by Alexion, AstraZeneca's Rare Disease group.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
