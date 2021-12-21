StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Serabi Gold said it had received positive test results from recent drill holes at the Gabi vein, just outside the Sao Chico mine in Brazil.
Highlights included intersecting 0.80 metres at 10.02 grams per tonne of gold at depth of 175.94 metres.
'These recent assay results into the newly identified Gabi Vein at Sao Chico are very exciting,' chief executive Mike Hodgson said.
'They clearly illustrate the lateral potential that exists at Sao Chico.'
