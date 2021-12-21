StockMarketWire.com - Chemicals company Johnson Matthey kicked off its £200 million share buyback programme, with a first tranche purchase of up to £100 million.

The first tranche of the share buyback programme of up to £100 million would 'commence today and will end no later than 8th March 2022,' the company said.

There was an option to extend the programme for up to 10 further trading days if necessary to account for disruption events during the initial term of the programme, it added.


