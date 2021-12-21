StockMarketWire.com - Audio-visual solutions provider MediaZest said it had engaged with 'several' potential acquisition targets.
'Whilst these discussions have been positive to date, there can be no guarantees that they will lead to a value accretive transaction or transactions for MediaZest,' the company said.
In a trading update, MediaZest said that, as previously noted, the second half of the year showed notable improvement in its financial performance as Covid restrictions eased.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
