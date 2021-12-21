StockMarketWire.com - Investment company HarbourVest Global Private said it had increased its credit facility by $100 million to a total size to $700 million.
The additional $100 million was provided by Credit Suisse AG London branch, which increased its total commitment to $400 million.
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust Banking Corporation, acting through its New York branch, would retain its current commitment of $300 million.
