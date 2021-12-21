StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical services company Open Orphan said it had signed a £5 million influenza human challenge study contract with a biotech company.

The client was developing an antiviral drug for protection against respiratory viral infections.

The study was expected to commence in the second half of 2022.

It would test and assess the efficacy of a single dosing regimen of the client's antiviral drug, with healthy adult volunteers.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com