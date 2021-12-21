StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical services company Open Orphan said it had signed a £5 million influenza human challenge study contract with a biotech company.
The client was developing an antiviral drug for protection against respiratory viral infections.
The study was expected to commence in the second half of 2022.
It would test and assess the efficacy of a single dosing regimen of the client's antiviral drug, with healthy adult volunteers.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.