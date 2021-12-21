StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Xtract Resources said it had received satisfactory test results from drilling at the Bushranger copper-gold in Australia.
Assay results had graded up to intervals of 10 metres at 0.63% copper from 616 metres depth and 8 meters at 0.34 grams per tonne of gold from 462 metres depth.
'Again, this is a satisfactory result and is consistent with our expectations,' executive chairman Colin Bird said.
'Interestingly there are higher grade gold intervals above the copper mineralised zones suggesting zones of gold do exist in the system.'
'We anticipate the northern end of the deposit will be moving towards closure for contribution to the open pit, while the southern end remains open with a suggestion that the mineralisation swings to the south.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
