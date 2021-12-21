StockMarketWire.com - GlaxoSmithKline's ViiV Healthcare joint venture said its drug to reduce the risk of sexually acquired HIV-1 had been approved in the US for use in adults and adolescents.
The medicine was studied in men who have sex with men, as well as women and transgender women who have sex with men, who were at increased risk of sexually acquiring HIV.
Cabotegravir was provided as an injection given as few as six times per year and was initiated with a single 600 mg injection given one month apart for two consecutive months.
After the second initiation injection, the recommended continuation injection dose was a single 600 mg injection given every two months.
