StockMarketWire.com - Mining giant BHP confirmed that it had received all regulatory and competition approvals to unify its corporate structure under its existing Australian parent company, BHP Group Limited.
Shareholder meetings of BHP Group Limited and BHP Group Plc would be held on Thursday 20 January 2022 to consider unification.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
