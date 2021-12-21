StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Nostrum Oil & Gas confirmed it was in talks with lenders about a debt-for-equity swap that would see existing shareholders left with a 'significantly' reduced stake in the company.
Nostrum said it was responding to media speculation regarding the terms of a potential financial restructuring of its $725 million 8.0% senior notes due July 2022 and/or its $400 million 7.0% senior notes due February 2025.
The company had entered into a forbearance agreement with an informal ad hoc noteholder group in October 2020.
It had since engaged in discussions with the aim of reducing its indebtedness, extending debt maturities and lowering its cost of funds.
'The restructuring work is progressing, and the company will make further announcements when appropriate,' Nostrum said.
