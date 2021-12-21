StockMarketWire.com - IT solutions provider Instem said it had made further progress in the Chinese market in the second half of this financial year after winning new business.

Contract successes included Provantis preclinical software solution suite orders for a 'significant' number of additional licensed users from two customers, and four additional new clients, the company said.

All of these orders were Software-as-a-Service subscriptions.

Instem would provide the new customers with 'solutions incorporating a range of modules across areas including general toxicology, clinical pathology, pathology and implementation services,' the company said.

'The deals highlight the strength of the company's position in the Chinese market, with the SaaS platform providing increasing earnings visibility and underlying margins growth.'


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com