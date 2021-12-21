StockMarketWire.com - Estate agency Foxtons said it had appointed Chris Hough as chief financial officer.
Hough would succeed Richard Harris who had tendered his resignation in order to take up the position of CFO of The Rank Group.
Hough was expected to become CFO and a Director of the Group in April 2022.
Hough was currently the group's director of finance and company secretary, having joined Foxtons in May 2019.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
