Video games services provider Keywords Studios said it had acquired Waste Creative and Wicked Witch Software.

Waste Creative, a digital creative marketing agency, was acquired for up to £9.8 million comprising initial consideration of £2.2 million in a mix of cash and shares and up to £7.6 million in a mix of cash and shares dependent on the performance of the business over the three years from completion.

Wicked Witch, a video game development studio in Melbourne, Australia, had been acquired in return for a cash payment of US$6.5 million.


