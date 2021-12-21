StockMarketWire.com - Support vessels provider GMS said it had won two new contracts for E Class vessels.
The E Class awards included a 6-month contract including options, for a renewables client in North West Europe, commencing in the summer of 2022, and a shorter term 5-month contract including options, with a NOC client in MENA, commencing imminently before the end of 2021.
The company said it expects to end 2021 with vessel utilisation at 85% and confirmed that previous EBITDA guidance remained unchanged.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
