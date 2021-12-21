StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Touchstone Exploration said production testing had confirmed the commerciality of a well in on the island of Trinidad.
The test was performed on the Royston-1 exploration well an was designed to evaluate an interval at the top of the overthrust sheet of the Herrera Formation.
The well flowed at rates up to 1,368 barrels per day of total fluids with indicated oil cuts between 40% and 60% of 31-degree API sweet crude.
A non-measurable amount of solution gas was also observed during the test.
In aggregate, the well produced 1,786 barrels of total fluid at an average flow rate of 705 barrels per day with oil cuts varying between 40% and 60% throughout the test.
'We plan to place the well on an extended production test following a seven-day build-up period to re-evaluate bottomhole conditions,' Touchstone said.
'The extended production test will be designed to assess optimal flowing conditions to maximize production and data collection.'
'We anticipate providing additional information on the long-term production test during the first quarter of 2022.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
