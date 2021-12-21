StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Rambler Metals and Mining upgraded the copper resource estimate for the Ming mine in Canada.
The updated resource estimate, depleted by production through December 8, included 23.663 million tonnes of measured and indicated resources grading 1.81% copper, containing 944 million pounds of copper.
The company said that represented a 5% increase in contained copper relative to the previous resource estimate declared in May, after mining depletion.
Gold and silver assays from 2021 were unavailable as of December 20, due to an industry-wide shortage of third-party assay lab capacity.
'Therefore, this resource update is for copper only,' the company said.
'Rambler will update the resource (and reserves) again when precious metal assays are received.'
'All zones remain open for extension with further drilling, especially down dip from the current resource.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
