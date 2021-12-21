StockMarketWire.com - I-nexus Global reported narrower annual losses as lower costs offset a fall in revenue.

For the year ended 30 September 2021, pre-tax losses narrowed to £1.1 million from £2.4 million, while revenue fell to £3.6 million from £4.1 million.

Administrative expenses were reduced by 27% to £4.1 million.

'Looking ahead, the company said sales momentum emerged in Q4 and was continuing in FY22,' the company said,


