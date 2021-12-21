StockMarketWire.com - Asset manager River & Mercantile said it had extended a deadline for potential suitors AssetCo and Premier Miton to make an offer for the company to 18 January.

River & Mercantile had in November announced it had received preliminary approaches from AssetCo and Premier Miton.

The were previously meant to make a firm offer by Tuesday.


