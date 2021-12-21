StockMarketWire.com - Services and software company 4Global swung to profit in the first half of the year, driven by a jump in revenue and margins.

For the six month period ended 30 September 2021, pre-tax profit was £91,041 compared with a loss of £21,028 last year as revenue increased to £1.3 million from £926,357.

Gross profit margin improved from 62.7% to 71.9% reflecting an 'increase in the proportion of subscription revenues which now represent 34.2% (six months to 30 September 2020: 30.6%) of the group's revenue,' the company said.

Looking ahead, the company said the second six months had begun favourably and it was trading in line with management expectations.


