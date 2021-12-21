StockMarketWire.com - Staffing group Empresaria upgraded its profit outlook following 'strong' performance in the final quarter of 2021.

Pre-tax profit for the year ending 31 December 2021 was now expected to be 'materially ahead of current market forecasts,' the company said.

The company expected to provide a more detailed update on FY21 trading on 27 January 2022.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com