StockMarketWire.com - Staffing group Empresaria upgraded its profit outlook following 'strong' performance in the final quarter of 2021.
Pre-tax profit for the year ending 31 December 2021 was now expected to be 'materially ahead of current market forecasts,' the company said.
The company expected to provide a more detailed update on FY21 trading on 27 January 2022.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.