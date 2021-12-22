CA
23/12/2021 13:30 GDP
23/12/2021 13:30 payroll employment, earnings & hours
DE
23/12/2021 07:00 foreign trade price indices
ES
23/12/2021 08:00 GDP
IT
23/12/2021 09:00 consumer confidence survey
JP
23/12/2021 06:00 revised machine tool orders
23/12/2021 23:30 CPI
23/12/2021 23:50 services producer price index
UK
23/12/2021 00:01 CBI growth indicator survey
US
23/12/2021 13:30 jobless claims
23/12/2021 13:30 personal income & outlays
23/12/2021 13:30 advance report on durable goods
23/12/2021 15:00 new residential sales
23/12/2021 15:00 University of Michigan survey of consumers
23/12/2021 15:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com