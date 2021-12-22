StockMarketWire.com - Hospital owner Spire Healthcare said it had agreed to sell a medium-sized hospital in Cheshire to NWI Jersey for £89 million.
Spire, which would lease back the asset, said the deal would generate a book profit of around £23 million on gross assets of £66 million.
It would continue to operate the hospital and lease the property at an initial rent of £3.8 million, with annual rent inflation linked to CPI and capped at 4%.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
