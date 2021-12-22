StockMarketWire.com - Property investor UK Commercial Property REIT said it had acquired Precision Park in Leamington Spa, Warwick, for around £94 million.
The company said the deal continued to strengthen its industrial and logistics portfolio.
It followed the acquisition of three new warehouse units, known as Sussex Junction, which were currently under construction near Gatwick airport.
The company also had recently spent £35 million on West Gate, a medium-term redevelopment site on Hangar Lane in West London.
Precision Park included two distribution units extending to over 380,000 square feet, 65,442 square feet of office accommodation and development land spanning 3.72 acres.
