StockMarketWire.com - Healthcare investor Syncona said its portfolio company Gyroscope Therapeutics would be sold to Novartis for up to $1.5 billion.
Syncona in 2016 co-founded Gyroscope, an ocular gene therapies company with nearly 200 employees.
The deal includes an upfront payment of $800 million and up to $700 million contingent on the achievement of milestones related to clinical development, regulatory approvals and reimbursement.
Syncona said it was anticipated to result in cash proceeds of £334 million for its holding in Gyroscope, representing a £180 million uplift to the previous valuation and a 3.0 multiple on Syncona's original cost of £113 million.
The sale of Gyroscope, it added, would potentially generate a further £255 million of proceeds through future milestone payments, which if received would take total proceeds to £589 million.
'Syncona is also positioned to benefit from any future commercialisation of Gyroscope's lead programme via a low single digit royalty on future sales revenue,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
