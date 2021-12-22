StockMarketWire.com - Challenger lender Metro Bank has been fined £5.4 million by Britain's prudential regulator for failings in its regulatory reporting.
The Prudential Regulation Authority said the fine related to reporting of Metro Bank's capital position and for failing to act with due care regarding regulatory reporting governance, controls and investment.
The failings were with respect to the bank's common reporting returns sent to the regulator between 13 May 2016 and 23 January 2019.
'Metro Bank has cooperated fully with the PRA's investigation and agreed the resolution of this matter with the PRA,' the company said.
It added that it had made significant improvements to, and substantial investment in, its regulatory reporting processes and controls.
