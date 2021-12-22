StockMarketWire.com - Flooring company Victoria welcomed news that ratings agency Moody's had upgraded its outlook on the company's debt rating to stable.
Moody's affirmed its B1 corporate family rating, B1-PD probability of default rating and B1 rating of €250 million and €500 million backed senior secured notes issued by Victoria.
The outlook on all ratings was changed to stable from negative.
Victoria said the outlook change was based on 'the strong trading performance of the group and its track record of successfully integrating acquisitions'.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
