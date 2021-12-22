StockMarketWire.com - Specialist asset manager Mercia Asset Management welcomed news that portfolio company Intechnica had completed an £8.5 million funding round to accelerate its growth in both the UK and US.

Mercia said it had invested a further £1.2 million from its own balance sheet, alongside a £5.0m million investment by the Mercia advised Northern VCTs.

There also was and £2.3 million contribution from existing private investors and Rupert Cook, the recently appointed non-executive chairman of Intechnica's cybersecurity business, Netacea.

Following this investment, Mercia held a 24.4% fully diluted direct equity stake in Intechnica, with the Northern VCTs holding a further 10.6% fully diluted equity stake.

Intechnica was comprised of Netacea and a consulting business.


