StockMarketWire.com - Real estate company LondonMetric Property said it had acquired Savills IM UK Income and Growth Fund in a corporate transaction valued at £122.2 million.
The valuation reflected a blended yield on cost of 4.3% and an anticipated reversionary yield of 4.9%.
The portfolio had a weighted average unexpired lease term, or WAULT, of 11.0 years and key occupiers included Decora, Fujitsu, Grafton, HSBC, Iveco, MKM and Volkswagen.
It generated £5.35 million of rent per annum with 43% of the income benefitting from contractual uplifts.
