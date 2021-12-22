StockMarketWire.com - Real estate company LondonMetric Property said it had acquired Savills IM UK Income and Growth Fund in a corporate transaction valued at £122.2 million.

The valuation reflected a blended yield on cost of 4.3% and an anticipated reversionary yield of 4.9%.

The portfolio had a weighted average unexpired lease term, or WAULT, of 11.0 years and key occupiers included Decora, Fujitsu, Grafton, HSBC, Iveco, MKM and Volkswagen.

It generated £5.35 million of rent per annum with 43% of the income benefitting from contractual uplifts.



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com