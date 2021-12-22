StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Sovereign Metals said it had raise £1 million through a share issue to UK investors following its recent listing on AIM.
The company, also listed in Sydney, said the placement would expand its shareholder base with the net proceeds to be used for further exploration activities in 2022.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
