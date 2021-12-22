StockMarketWire.com - Building materials distributor group Grafton said it had agreed to acquire Sitetech Building Products, a distributor of specialist construction accessories in Ireland.
Completion of this acquisition was subject to approval by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission in Ireland.
'Sitetech will bring expertise to Grafton in the distribution of specialist construction accessories for large scale construction projects in Ireland,' the company said.
;It will also enable us to offer a broader range of products and services in a new market segment.'
