StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Alien Metals said it had agreed to acquire Artemis Resources's 70% joint venture interest in the Munni Munni platinum and gold project in the West Pilbara, Western Australia.
The agreement would see Alien move to 100% ownership of what it described as 'one of Australia's major palladium, platinum, gold and base metals projects'.
Alien Metals was paying £2.66 million, including a cash payment of £135,000 and the rest in Alien Metals shares.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.