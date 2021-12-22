StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Alien Metals said it had agreed to acquire Artemis Resources's 70% joint venture interest in the Munni Munni platinum and gold project in the West Pilbara, Western Australia.

The agreement would see Alien move to 100% ownership of what it described as 'one of Australia's major palladium, platinum, gold and base metals projects'.

Alien Metals was paying £2.66 million, including a cash payment of £135,000 and the rest in Alien Metals shares.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com