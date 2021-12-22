StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Anglo American said the value of rough diamond sales at its De Beers unit had decreased during the tenth cycle of 2021 to $332 million from $438 million seen in the ninth cycle.

The figure compared with $452 million seen in the tenth cycle of 2020.

'Rough diamond demand and midstream sentiment continued to be positive in the final sales cycle of 2021, although as anticipated we saw some impact on sales ahead of the seasonal closure of polishing factories in southern Africa over the Christmas period,' De Beers chief executive Bruce Cleaver said.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com