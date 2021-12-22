StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Anglo American said the value of rough diamond sales at its De Beers unit had decreased during the tenth cycle of 2021 to $332 million from $438 million seen in the ninth cycle.
The figure compared with $452 million seen in the tenth cycle of 2020.
'Rough diamond demand and midstream sentiment continued to be positive in the final sales cycle of 2021, although as anticipated we saw some impact on sales ahead of the seasonal closure of polishing factories in southern Africa over the Christmas period,' De Beers chief executive Bruce Cleaver said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.