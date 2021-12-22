StockMarketWire.com - Property investor NewRiver REIT said it had exchanged contracts for the disposal of its Regeneration shopping centre in Cowley, Oxford to Redevco for gross proceeds of £38.8 million.

The sale price reflected a 4.9% premium to the asset's latest valuation, the company said.

NewRiver had acquired Templars Square shopping centre in Cowley for £24.6 million in December 2012.

In November 2021, Oxford City Council released the planning decision notice enabling 236,000 square foot of mixed-use regeneration.

The consented scheme included 226 new homes and major improvements to the public realm.

The disposal was conditional on Oxford City Council's freeholder approval to assign the headlease, release from a previous agreement and expiry of the six-week judicial review period in relation to the planning decision notice.

The judicial review period had now expired.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com