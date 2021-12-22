StockMarketWire.com - Commercial property developer Land Securities said it had acquired an additional 25% stake in shopping centre Bluewater from Lendlease Retail Partnership for £172 million.

The deal represented a net initial yield of 8.15% and an equivalent yield of 8.25%.

In a separate deal, Landsec said it would sell 25% of the stake acquired to co-owner M&G for its pro rata share of the purchase price with the deal completing in April 2022, at which point Landsec's ownership of Bluewater would be 48.75%.




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com