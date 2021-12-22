StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Mila Resources said it had recorded positive assay results from drilling at the Kathleen Valley gold project in Western Australia.
Highlights included intersecting 10 metres at 8.38 grams per tonne of gold, 13.96 grams per tonne of silver and 0.89% zinc.
'This has to be one of the most consistent and best overall gold intersections I've seen in my 30-year career,' chief geologist Neil Hutchison said.
'The top of the mineralisation is only 150 metres vertically below surface, which is shallow compared to neighbouring gold deposits and WA in general.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
