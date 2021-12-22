StockMarketWire.com - Chemicals company Croda said it had agreed to sell the majority of its performance technologies and industrial chemicals business to Cargill Velocity in a deal worth €915 million.

The divested business, which represented 77% of performance technologies and industrial chemicals' 2020 revenue, was comprised of five manufacturing facilities, including the Gouda plant in the Netherlands, the Hull plant in the UK and Croda Sipo in China (a joint venture in which Croda owns 65%), together with additional laboratory facilities supporting key aspects of the divested business' activities in smart materials, energy technologies and industrial chemicals.

'The retained parts of PTIC will provide integral support to the Group's Consumer Care and Life Sciences sectors,' the company said.

'Today's announcement completes our transition into a pure-play consumer and life sciences company,' it added.


