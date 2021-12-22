StockMarketWire.com - Polymer technology company Itaconix said it had won its first customer order in a new application for its polymer technology.

The new customer was a European supplier to companies that produce materials for the fashion and related industries.

'As a plant-based alternative to fossil-based polymers currently used in the production process, the Itaconix polymer is expected to create new opportunities for consumers to buy more sustainable products,' the company said.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com