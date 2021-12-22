StockMarketWire.com - Diagnostics company Genedrive said expanded product validation requirements for COV19-ID kit had now been completed and it had filed for approval to sell the product in the United Kingdom.
The filed for approval under the under the new Coronavirus Test Device Approvals regulations.
CTDA regulations came into effect on 1 Nov 2021 and place specific registration, review and performance requirements on suppliers of COVID-19 diagnostic products into the United Kingdom.
'The next milestone is approval by the Department of Health and Social Care, however, no assured timeline is provided on how long the review under CTDA regulations will take, given a current backlog in their reviews,' the company said.
