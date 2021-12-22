StockMarketWire.com - Mining services company Capital said its Tanzanian subsidiary company, CMS (Tanzania) had won a surface production drilling contract from AngloGold Ashanti.

The three-year contract would utilise five rigs from the existing fleet, together with the acquisition of one new rig during 2022, to continue provision of blast hole drilling services at AngloGold Ashanti's Geita mine, bringing the total number of rigs operating on site to 25.

The production drilling contract started in December 2021 and was anticipated to generate revenues of $33 million over the contract term.


