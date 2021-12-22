StockMarketWire.com - Mining services company Capital said its Tanzanian subsidiary company, CMS (Tanzania) had won a surface production drilling contract from AngloGold Ashanti.
The three-year contract would utilise five rigs from the existing fleet, together with the acquisition of one new rig during 2022, to continue provision of blast hole drilling services at AngloGold Ashanti's Geita mine, bringing the total number of rigs operating on site to 25.
The production drilling contract started in December 2021 and was anticipated to generate revenues of $33 million over the contract term.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.