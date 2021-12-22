StockMarketWire.com - Data science and machine learning group Insig AI reported wider first-half losses as higher costs offset increased revenue.
For the six months ended 30 September 2021, pre-tax losses widened to £844,00 from £287,000 year-on-year, while revenue increased to £896,000 from £196,000.
Administrative expenses jumped to £2.2 million from £567,000.
'The coming quarter and 2022 should demonstrate our ability to secure multiple contract wins, as we successfully leverage our machine learning technology and exploit it, so it fuels fast growing and increasingly higher margin revenues,' the company said.
