Energy efficiency focused Sabien Technology said it had agreed with Parris to jointly develop a plastic recycling site in the UK.

Parris Group and Sabien would own 66.67% and 33.33% of a related special purpose vehicle, respectively.

They were advancing initial loan facilities of up to £149,000 and £74,000, respectively, in addition to initial share capital of £1,000.


