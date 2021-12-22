StockMarketWire.com - Energy efficiency focused Sabien Technology said it had agreed with Parris to jointly develop a plastic recycling site in the UK.
Parris Group and Sabien would own 66.67% and 33.33% of a related special purpose vehicle, respectively.
They were advancing initial loan facilities of up to £149,000 and £74,000, respectively, in addition to initial share capital of £1,000.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.